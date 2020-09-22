Foot Locker offering voter registration in-store

Foot Locker wants customers to exercise their right to vote.

The sportswear company teamed up with Rock the Vote to allow customers to register to vote in retail stores nationwide on Tuesday.

Shoppers in stores will be able to access a digital hub where they can check their voter registration status and register to vote, or even sign up for election reminders, the company said.

"In a year marked with such uncertainty, amid a pandemic and social unrest, our country's future — and our collective role in shaping it — has never been more important," said Richard Johnson, Foot Locker’s chairman and CEO, in a statement.

"At Foot Locker, our mission is to inspire and empower youth culture, so partnering with Rock The Vote was a natural fit to help educate and amplify the voices of today's youth," he continued.

The partnership coincides with National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan campaign started in 2012 geared toward encouraging Americans to register to vote. Foot Locker said it will also provide worktime flexibility to allow employees to vote on Election Day.