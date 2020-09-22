Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

News

Foot Locker offering voter registration in-store

The sportswear company teamed up with Rock the Vote

close
WSJ editorial page assistant editor James Freeman and Democratic strategist Laura Fink on the upcoming presidential election, claims from the new book by Bob Woodward, election spending and how the Trump administration has handled the coronavirus outbreak. video

‘Regret’ is fueling voters in 2020: Democratic strategist

WSJ editorial page assistant editor James Freeman and Democratic strategist Laura Fink on the upcoming presidential election, claims from the new book by Bob Woodward, election spending and how the Trump administration has handled the coronavirus outbreak.

Foot Locker wants customers to exercise their right to vote.

Continue Reading Below

The sportswear company teamed up with Rock the Vote to allow customers to register to vote in retail stores nationwide on Tuesday.

Foot Locker teamed up with Rock the Vote to allow customers to register to vote in stores. (iStock)

Shoppers in stores will be able to access a digital hub where they can check their voter registration status and register to vote, or even sign up for election reminders, the company said.

"In a year marked with such uncertainty, amid a pandemic and social unrest, our country's future — and our collective role in shaping it — has never been more important," said Richard Johnson, Foot Locker’s chairman and CEO, in a statement.

TIME TO VOTE: GROWING NUMBER OF BUSINESSES, RETAILERS PLEDGE TO GIVE EMPLOYEES TIME OFF ON ELECTION DAY 

"At Foot Locker, our mission is to inspire and empower youth culture, so partnering with Rock The Vote was a natural fit to help educate and amplify the voices of today's youth," he continued.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
FLFOOT LOCKER34.28-0.14-0.42%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The partnership coincides with National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan campaign started in 2012 geared toward encouraging Americans to register to vote. Foot Locker said it will also provide worktime flexibility to allow employees to vote on Election Day.