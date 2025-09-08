Florida lifts sales tax on firearms, ammunition until end of year

A Florida sales tax holiday that typically applies to hunting, fishing and camping equipment has been expanded this year, covering firearms and ammunition for the first time.

Starting Monday, those purchasing firearms and ammunition in Florida will be exempt from sales tax through the end of the year. It is the first time the items have been included in the sales tax holiday that applies to hunting, fishing and camping supplies, FOX 13 Tampa Bay reported.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the holiday, which was initially just six weeks long, into law in June, according to Guns.com. The online retailer used the "Gunshine State" nickname in July, adding that Louisiana and Mississippi also have Second Amendment annual tax holidays, but they only apply during three-day weekends.

"It’s going to be a significant tax break. Guns are not cheap anymore," JD Johnson, an owner of Talon Tactical Outfitters near Tallahassee, told the News Service of Florida. "If you buy a good gun, you’re going to spend a decent amount of money."

The media outlet says state economists predict Florida shoppers will save $44.8 million as a result of the holiday, but it reduces state revenue by nearly $35 million and local revenue by just over $10 million.

Florida is known for other sales tax holidays, such as back-to-school season and for hurricane preparedness supplies, but most items are subjected to a price cap. Firearms and ammunition are not through the end of the year, according to the Florida Department of Revenue.

The sales tax holiday covers firearms, ammunition and accessories such as charging handles, cleaning kits, holsters, pistol grips, sights or optics, and stocks. It also covers bows, crossbows and related accessories like arrows, bolts, quarrels and quivers.

In July, the National Rifle Association of America Institute for Legislative Action praised DeSantis and legislative leaders for signing the law.

Critics of the sales tax holiday disagree with not capping firearms and ammunition purchase amounts, and question whether shoppers taking advantage would actually use the supplies for hunting, FOX 13 reported.