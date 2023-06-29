Fire scorches Tiffany & Co flagship store building after $500 million renovation

A fire damaged parts of the newly refurbished Tiffany & Co. flagship store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan on Thursday, disfiguring the storefront with scorch marks just weeks after its grand reopening.

Emergency workers responded at the iconic jewelry company's 727 5th Ave. location after the fire was reported at approximately 9:38 a.m., the New York Fire Department said. A transformer that serves the store caught fire and spewed thick gray smoke from under the building.

The fire did not spread inside the store, but firefighters evacuated about 100 people from the building as a precaution, Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Carlsen said. Two people suffered minor injuries during the evacuation.

Emergency responders had the fire under control by noon. Videos posted on social media showed smoke billowing from under the store, which had reopened in April after an extensive renovation. The videos showed firefighters battling the blaze with hoses.

The Tiffany location, called "The Landmark" by the company, is touted as "New York’s reimagined crown jewel" and is the flagship storefront for the brand. The Fifth Avenue store was famously featured in the 1961 movie "Breakfast at Tiffany's."

The store is located next door to Trump Tower, the headquarters of former President Donald Trump's business.

"An icon unlike any other, The Landmark celebrates our House’s heritage, innovative spirit and passion for craftsmanship and design," Tiffany & Co. states on its website.

Parent company LVMH recently spent an estimated $500 million to refurbish The Landmark after closing it down for renovations in 2019. LVMH acquired Tiffany & Co. in 2021 for $15.8 million.

Sales at The Landmark accounted for 10% of Tiffany's global sales before the store closed for renovation and have helped make LVMH founder Bernard Arnault the world's richest man – a title handed back and forth between himself and billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Arnault told the Wall Street Journal in April that he decided to change Tiffany's initial flagship renovation plans after getting lost in the building during a visit.

He said the store's refurbishing was "more in line with the beauty and the myth which is Tiffany."

Just weeks ago, Tiffany & Co. hosted a lavish celebration for the reopening of its flagship store, featuring a long list of celebrity guests. The April 28 party kicked off with an opening set by DJ Mia Moretti, followed by a performance by the Radio City Rockettes. Katy Perry was the headline performer.

Notable guests included Gal Gadot, Hailey Bieber, Jimin, Pharrell, Anya Taylor-Joy, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and many more.

A Tiffany & Co. spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi and the Associated Press contributed to this report.