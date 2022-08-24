Expand / Collapse search
FedEx driver mistakenly delivers boxes of rifles to Pennsylvania school: report

Police were called and confirmed that six firearms were inside the boxes

Boxes of rifles were recently dropped off at a Pennsylvania school and were left inside the school's loading dock over the weekend.

Reports say the boxes were delivered by a FedEx driver to Chester High School on Friday. 

The police were called and confirmed that at least six firearms were inside the boxes, according to FOX 29 Philadelphia.

Police told CBS Philadelphia the weapons were .30 caliber M1 rifles, manufactured by Springfield Armory.

The delivery was reportedly intended for an auto mechanic in Chester Township. The mistaken delivery is being blamed on an address error. 

FedEx reportedly learned about the mistake Monday, and a representative from the company immediately contacted the school.

The Upland School District superintendent told FOX 29 he wanted to "clear the air" about the situation and have a positive start to the school year, which begins on Monday. 

Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky told Business Insider no charges will be filed.