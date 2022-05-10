Facebook parent company Meta opens first store in California

Facebook parent company Meta has opened its first brick-and-mortar store in California to serve as a showroom for its latest technology and consumer products.

The Meta Store – which occupies a roughly 1,550-square-foot space – offers interactive demos and hands-on experiences with the company's hardware, including Portal devices, Ray-Ban Stories and the Quest 2 VR headset.

"Ultimately, our goal with the Meta Store is to show people what’s possible with our products today, while giving a glimpse into the future as the metaverse comes to life — and hopefully demystifying that concept a bit in the process."

At the store, Meta is offering special pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses augmented with virtual reality technology. They are also allowing visitors to demo their Meta Portal service, among others.

"Step inside the Meta Store and you’ll discover how Ray-Ban Stories help you capture and share memories without taking you out of the moment," the company wrote in a blog post. "You’ll also be able to check out Meta Portal in a special demo area. Once inside, you can place a video call to a retail associate to fully explore its capabilities, see Smart Camera in action and play with features like Story Time."

Since the rebrand to their current name, Meta, the company has focused extensively on virtual reality, internet world-building, and similar technology. The store will allow consumers unfamiliar with the concepts to explore ways to connect.

"The Meta Store is going to help people make that connection to how our products can be the gateway to the metaverse in the future. We’re not selling the metaverse in our store, but hopefully people will come in and walk out knowing a little bit more about how our products will help connect them to it," said head of the Meta store, Martin Gilliard.

Meta last week said it was slowing the growth of its workforce after recording its slowest revenue growth in a decade and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said it would scale back costs.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Meta announced it is planning to halt or slow down hiring for most mid-to-senior level positions as the tech giant faces headwinds both domestically and abroad.