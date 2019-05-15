Disney Parks unveils limited-release mouse ears created by ‘celebrities, designers and artists’

article

A Disney classic is soon getting a makeover – and no, it’s not one of their movies.

Continue Reading Below

Disney Parks on Monday unveiled their “limited-release designer” ear headbands and ear hats on Twitter, headwear that pays homage to the company’s two iconic characters – Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

The Disney Parks Designer Collection, set to start on May 24, will feature looks created “by notable celebrities, designers and artists,” according to their blog post.

“The collection will introduce signature elements of each collaborator to the iconic silhouettes of Mickey and Minnie for a never-before-seen look,” the post said.

Among the well-known faces involved is fashion designer Vera Wang, who made “a bridal-inspired design using hand sewn crystal and pearl embroidery,” Disney Parks said.

Advertisement

Coach also designed “a genuine crafted leather, floral-inspired ear headband,” they added.

Model Heidi Klum also collaborated, according to Disney Parks, who showed her wearing a shimmering ear headband that resembles a crown in a photo on the blog post.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX BUSINESS APP

A slew of other notables also involved include HARVEYS, Betsey Johnson and Karlie Kloss, Disney Parks said.

The designs will roll out monthly and will be available at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort and on Disney’s website.