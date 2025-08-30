CVS, Walgreens pull back COVID vaccines in more than a dozen states following new guidelines

CVS and Walgreens are reportedly scaling back access to updated COVID-19 vaccines in several states following new federal guidelines that limit eligibility to only seniors and high-risk groups.

Based on the "current regulatory environment," CVS has completely stopped offering the shots in three states – Massachusetts, Nevada and New Mexico – and has limited access in 13 others as well as the District of Columbia, according to CVS Health spokesperson Tara Burke.

States with restricted access include Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia, Burke said.

"We’ll administer FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines in states where legally permitted at CVS Pharmacy and/or MinuteClinic to meet our patients’ needs," Burke said.

Walgreens is "prepared to offer the vaccine in states where we are able to do so," according to CBS News, citing a company statement.

In regions where distribution is limited, high-risk individuals may still receive the updated boosters if they obtain a prescription from an authorized provider.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ended emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and approved updated shots only for seniors and people with underlying conditions that put them at higher risk of severe illness.

Moderna's vaccine was approved for market authorization for people 6 months and older, Pfizer’s for those 5 years old and older, and Novavax’s for individuals at least 12 years old.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the FDA’s most recent actions on Wednesday in a post on X.

"I promised 4 things," Kennedy said. "1. to end covid vaccine mandates; 2. to keep vaccines available to people who want them, especially the vulnerable; 3. to demand placebo-controlled trials from companies; 4. to end the emergency."

"In a series of FDA actions today we accomplished all four goals," he added.

"The American people demanded science, safety, and common sense. This framework delivers all three," Kennedy said.



Walgreens did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.