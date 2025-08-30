Expand / Collapse search
Health Care
CVS, Walgreens pull back COVID vaccines in more than a dozen states following new guidelines

FDA head removes emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel reflects on his interview with FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary on ‘Varney & Co.’

CVS and Walgreens are reportedly scaling back access to updated COVID-19 vaccines in several states following new federal guidelines that limit eligibility to only seniors and high-risk groups. 

Based on the "current regulatory environment," CVS has completely stopped offering the shots in three states – Massachusetts, Nevada and New Mexico – and has limited access in 13 others as well as the District of Columbia, according to CVS Health spokesperson Tara Burke.

States with restricted access include Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia, Burke said.

"We’ll administer FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines in states where legally permitted at CVS Pharmacy and/or MinuteClinic to meet our patients’ needs," Burke said.

FDA LIMITS NEW COVID VACCINE BOOSTERS TO HIGH-RISK AMERICANS ONLY

A man stands at the pharmacy counter at CVS Pharmacy

CVS has stopped offering updated COVID-19 vaccines in more than a dozen states. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Walgreens is "prepared to offer the vaccine in states where we are able to do so," according to CBS News, citing a company statement.

In regions where distribution is limited, high-risk individuals may still receive the updated boosters if they obtain a prescription from an authorized provider.

CVS CAREMARK ORDERED TO PAY $290M AFTER MEDICARE FRAUD SCHEME EXPOSED BY FORMER AETNA WHISTLEBLOWER

woman administers covid shot

Masked senior woman getting a COVID-19 vaccine while at the pharmacy by a female pharmacist. (iStock / iStock)

Earlier this week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ended emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and approved updated shots only for seniors and people with underlying conditions that put them at higher risk of severe illness. 

Moderna's vaccine was approved for market authorization for people 6 months and older, Pfizer’s for those 5 years old and older, and Novavax’s for individuals at least 12 years old.

CVS OPENS SMALLER FORMAT STORES AS INDUSTRY SEES BIG SHIFT

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the FDA’s most recent actions on Wednesday in a post on X.

"I promised 4 things," Kennedy said. "1. to end covid vaccine mandates; 2. to keep vaccines available to people who want them, especially the vulnerable; 3. to demand placebo-controlled trials from companies; 4. to end the emergency."

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. leaves the stage after discussing the findings of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) latest Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network survey, at the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 16, 2025.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Wednesday that the FDA has ended emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines. (Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz / Reuters)

"In a series of FDA actions today we accomplished all four goals," he added.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"The American people demanded science, safety, and common sense. This framework delivers all three," Kennedy said.

Walgreens did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.