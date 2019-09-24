Costco now serving up new 'better than beef' burger

Big box store Costco is getting in on the big burger trend.

The retail giant has partnered with Don Lee Farms to sell the Better Than Beef® Burger at all of its 770 stores across the country. Like the Impossible Burger from Impossible Foods which has found its way on several fast food menus, this new entry consists of protein made from plants.

Danny Goodman, head of development for Don Lee Farms, said in a press release touting the announcement, “Our new Better Than Beef® Burger delivers on the experience and satisfaction of beef’s aroma, texture, flavor and juiciness with the lowest calories, fat and saturated fat on the market. We can’t wait to get this burger in more hands as we expand our brand into retail markets.”

According to Costco, it produces more than 240 million pounds of ground beef, meatballs and hot dogs at two meat plants. Now, it appears it can start keeping track of beef burger alternatives. Costco does sell "harvest burgers" — or veggie burgers — under its Kirkland brand. The product was recalled last spring over fears that pieces of metal made were in the burgers.

The Don Lee Farms burgers will not be exclusive to Costco and the product will also be available to other "national retailers and under some of the world's most recognized and successful food brands," according to the company.

