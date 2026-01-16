Expand / Collapse search
Costco
Costco launches tasty new treat at bakery locations nationwide: 'Can't wait to try these!'

New 24-count packages join current lineup including blueberry muffins, butter croissants and chocolate chunk cookies

Costco probably has the most unassailable franchise in retail right now: Andrew Bary

Costco has added a new sweet treat to its bakery lineup with the debut of its Peanut Butter Monster Cookies.

"Peanut butter lovers, this one's for you," Costco wrote in an Instagram post this week. "The new Peanut Butter Monster Cookies are at the Costco Bakery!"

The 24-count packages feature cookies made with brown butter–flavored dough and packed with peanut butter candies, peanut butter chips, oats and chocolate chunks, according to Delish.

A Costco store in Vallejo, California, on May 29, 2025.  (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Shoppers quickly took to Costco's Instagram comments section to praise the new Peanut Butter Monster Cookies.

"These are the best!!!!" one user wrote.

"Can’t wait to try these!" another added.

A woman selects croissants from a Costco bakery department in Queens, New York. (Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

"Yess," a third user wrote, alongside a heart-eyes emoji. "Love peanut butter."

The Peanut Butter Monster Cookies add to Costco Bakery's current lineup, which includes its blueberry and cream muffins, butter croissants, chocolate chunk cookies, cheesecakes, danishes and more.

Customers are seen lined up at a Costco store in Queens, New York. (Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

The new cookie launch comes as Costco Wholesale recently unveiled a string of record-breaking sales during the holiday season

The retailer said it sold about 4.5 million pies in the three days leading up to Thanksgiving — roughly 7,000 pies per warehouse — during its Q1 2026 earnings call.

Costco did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.