Coronavirus hits 173 Costco employees at Washington state store

More than 150 employees at a Costco in the state of Washington that tested positive for COVID-19 have returned to work following a mandatory quarantine period, FOX Business has confirmed.

As of Tuesday, 173 employees at the Union Gap warehouse in Yakima County have been infected with the virus and were forced to quarantine, the Yakima Health District and the store's general manager, Keri Luft, said.

While investigating the surge in cases, Lilian Bravo, the director of Public Health Partnerships at the Yakima Health District, told FOX Business that Costco has followed all safety protocols and will be allowed to remain open.

Last month, the Yakima Health District announced it was working with the wholesale club to investigate the outbreak after at least 68 employees tested positive right before Christmas.

The health department said the "sharp increase in cases mimics the type of activity that happens after some sort of superspreader event." However, officials were unable to pinpoint any specific event that may have caused the outbreak, Bravo said.

Luft also confirmed that the store did not hold an indoor or outdoor Christmas party.

The store is also continuing its efforts to test employees each week, Luft said.

Costco began conducting widespread testing of employees as directed by the Yakima Health District due to the "large number of infected employees."

For site-wide testing, every employee, regardless of whether they were identified as being in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case, is tested, the health department said.

When a large outbreak occurs, the Yakima Health District’s COVID-19 Outbreak Response team also follows up with the company to gather information on which department the affected employees worked and when they tested positive.

Health officials will then determine the appropriate next steps for the business based on several factors, including whether there is an increased risk to the community if the business can demonstrate that it is complying with COVID-19 safety precautions and if there is evidence of ongoing transmission.

Yakima County has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks. To date, the county has reported more than 19,300 confirmed cases.

Despite this, health department officials have not recommended that any businesses close due to COVID-19 infection among its staff.

