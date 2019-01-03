College Football Playoff championship ticket prices reach historic lows

College Football Playoff championship ticket prices are plunging to historic lows this week ahead of a marquee clash between the defending champion Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers on Monday.

Tickets to the final game of the college football season were available for as little as $131 as of Thursday, according to data from TicketIQ, a secondary market reseller. Prices have fallen more than 70 percent in the last six days, and the contest now ranks as the cheapest national championship game ticket this decade.

With Alabama and Clemson set to meet in the final for the third time in four years, matchup fatigue is a major factor in the historically cheap price trends, according to TicketIQ founder Jesse Lawrence. Fans of both teams will also find it difficult to travel to the game, which will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California – more than 2,000 miles from both teams’ campuses on the East Coast.

"It's sort of a perfect storm of factors at play this year," Lawrence told the Associated Press. "It's a big ask for fans to come and that's why we're seeing the prices the way they are."

College Football Playoff final tickets are available for well below their face value of $475. Tickets are at their cheapest level since 2016, when the original championship clash between Alabama and Clemson had a “get-in” price of $202.

By comparison, last year’s rivalry clash between Alabama and the Georgia Bulldogs had a “get-in” price of more than $1,700.

The Crimson Tide will face the Tigers on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.