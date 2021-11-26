Chicago burglars target a string of retail stores in upscale neighborhood on Black Friday

Burglars targeted four retail businesses — including a North Face and a Footlocker — on Chicago 's upscale northwest side in the early morning hours of Black Friday, according to police and local reports.

At about 1:40 a.m. police responded to an alarm at a Footlocker on North Milwaukee Avenue in trendy Wicker Park, where they found a shattered window and missing clothes, cops told ABC7Chicago.

Twenty minutes later, police responded to a second alarm at the North Face store on North Damen Avenue and found the front door pried open. Several coats were taken, according to the news outlet.

A Boost Mobile store on West Division Street was the third business hit at about 2:40 a.m. Police arrived to find the store's front doors forced open and missing electronic devices.

Some time before 6 a.m., a rock was thrown through the window at the Canada Goose store on North Michigan Avenue and coats were stolen, according to NBC Chicago.

Police wouldn't tell Fox News whether they suspected the burglaries were connected or the estimated value of the stolen merchandise.

The string of thefts comes about one week after a group of shoplifters allegedly swiped $100,000 worth of goods from Louis Vuitton at Oakbrook Center in Chicago.

Last month, burglars stole thousands of dollars in purses from a Bottega Veneta store near Chicago’s Magnificent Mile.