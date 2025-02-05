CEO of Hop Wtr Jordan Bass reduces salary to $1 to support victims of Los Angeles wildfires

Jordan Bass, CEO and co-founder of Hop Wtr, a non-alcoholic beverage brand, reduced his salary to $1 to provide immediate financial support to his employees, first responders and Los Angeles community members who were affected by the wildfires in January.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Hop Wtr team members were forced to evacuate their homes, uncertain of what they might return to.

"Work took a backseat during that period," Bass told FOX Business. "We're a small company, so I have personal relationships with everyone in the company. I know all of our people. I know their families."

Amid evacuations, Bass ensured the safety of his employees by quickly coordinating forms of mass communication to team members living in and out of California. With Bass’ salary reduction, he was able to provide incremental funds for affected employees. This included reimbursement for air purifiers.

"We really care about each other pretty deeply," Bass said. "I'm not a billionaire. We don't have a big philanthropy department, but we felt really compelled to help. I hope this inspires other CEOs to contribute if they can."

Despite having urgently evacuated his own family amid the raging wildfires, Bass said his team immediately mobilized and donated 10,000 cans of water to first responders, fire stations, fire camps and evacuation centers.

"We realized we had a product that people needed, and we felt a real calling to help," Bass told FOX Business.

"I just felt like I wanted to do more," Bass said. "It wasn't enough and the quickest way for me to do that was lower my salary and contribute those funds to help our employees get through this situation, help them with recovery, help continue to get clean water to those in need and to help with the rebuilding efforts."

As part of their continued efforts to help amid the LA fires, Hop Wtr partnered with All Hands and Hearts, a volunteer-powered nonprofit, to disperse both water and financial support. Furthermore, Hop Wtr supported community outreach by establishing communication channels for people who were in need. The brand also launched a fundraising campaign for customers which garnered thousands of dollars.

"It’s really amazing to see that," Bass said.

"I believe that as a business leader, it's imperative to use my business platform for good and this has been absolutely devastating on many people," he said. "I call on other CEOs to do the same and use your company, your salary, your platform to help with this recovery."