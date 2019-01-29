Cashless Super Bowl shopping? Visa, NFL are working on it

The Super Bowl could soon become a “cashless” event where fans pay for their beer and snacks in seconds, according to the company that would be responsible for implementing the technology.

Visa on Tuesday announced it had extended its partnership with the NFL through the 2025 season and will continue in its role as the league’s official payment services technology partner. While cashless options will be available at about 50 percent of concessions stands during Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Visa said it is working to expand tech-enhanced checkout services at future games.

“Over the years, we have evolved our relationship with the NFL from a sponsorship to a partnership that provides invaluable payment experiences for fans,” said Lynne Biggar, Visa’s chief marketing and communications officer. “Looking ahead, we see a cashless future for NFL fans where events, including future Super Bowls, are digital, creating a more secure and seamless payment environment for fans and concessionaires alike.”

For Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Visa will offer cashless “MVP checkout lanes” at several venues both before and during the game, including two NFL Shops and sites within the stadium. Shoppers will be able to use “contactless” devices, such as cards or wearables, to pay for their gear, and Visa teased that some of its NFL endorsers will serve as cashiers for some customers.

Visa did not provide an exact timetable for when the Super Bowl could go entirely cashless, but the NFL touted the technology’s security in announcing the extended partnership.

“Visa has been a trusted partner of the NFL since 1995 and we are excited to continue our work with them, especially in the area of implementing cashless capabilities at NFLevents which will provide our fans faster, safer and more convenient digital payment options,” said Renie Anderson, the NFL’s senior vice president of partnerships, sponsorship and consumer products.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.