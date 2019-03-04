Bryce Harper Phillies jersey broke sales record, online retailer says

Newly minted Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is already off to a record-setting start – at least when it comes to jersey sales.

Harper, who was formally introduced as the newest member of the Phillies on Saturday, broke online retailer Fanatics’ all-time sales record for the first 24 hours after a jersey launch, the platform said on Sunday. Harper’s Phillies jersey surpassed all records in every sport, including the first 24 hours after the introduction of Lebron James’ Los Angeles Lakers uniform.

Phillies merchandise saw a sales bump across the board after Harper’s first press conference, increasing more than 5,000 percent compared to the same day one year ago, Fanatics said. The online retailer is selling a variety of Harper-related gear, including jerseys and T-shirts.

“I want to be a part of this organization. I don't want to go anywhere else. I want to be a part of this family, this Phillie Nation,” Harper said at the press conference.

The Phillies also experienced a surge in demand for tickets after news of Harper’s signing went public last week. The team said it sold 100,000 tickets in the first 24 hours after the deal was first reported.

Harper signed a 13-year contract worth $330 million. The deal ranks as the most lucrative in the history of Major League Baseball.