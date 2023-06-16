Andy Puzder tells Anheuser-Busch CEO to choose: Be 'more definitive' or 'get rid of the brand'

On "Varney & Co." Friday, former CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder discussed Anheuser-Busch CEO Brandan Whitworth's tepid message to customers addressing the company's Bud Light controversy, arguing the CEO needs to either be "more definitive" or "get rid of the brand."

ANDY PUZDER: Look, the lesson here is it's twofold. One is, don't offend your target market. Now, I can't believe I have to say that, but apparently I do have to say that at this point in the business climate, don't offend your target market. And if you do offend them, come out quickly, rapidly and definitively and take back whatever you did. You can't offend the people that create the market for your product and expect to do very well. And these half measures are not going to work. They're just not going to work. He needs to be more definitive or he needs to, you know, get rid of the brand and come out with another brand that meets his customers' needs.

BUD LIGHT MAKER CEO TELLS CUSTOMERS, 'WE HEAR YOU,' BUT DOESN'T APOLOGIZE AS SALES TANK

Whitworth told customers "we hear you," as sales of the beer giant’s Bud Light brand continue to slide following a partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

In a post titled "Anheuser-Busch Announces Support For Frontline Employees And Wholesaler Partners," Whitworth said, "We recognize that over the last two months, the discussion surrounding our company and Bud Light has moved away from beer, and this has impacted our consumers, our business partners, and our employees."

"We are a beer company, and beer is for everyone," he continued.

Whitworth announced "three important actions" to move the company forward, including "investing to protect the jobs of our frontline employees" and "providing financial assistance to our independent wholesalers to help them support their employees."

"Third, to all our valued consumers, we hear you. Our summer advertising launches next week, and you can look forward to Bud Light reinforcing what you’ve always loved about our brand – that it’s easy to drink and easy to enjoy," Whitworth also said.

