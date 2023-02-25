Amazon selling products containing donkey meat: lawsuit

A lawsuit is accusing Amazon of breaking California law for allegedly selling products containing donkey meat.

The Center for Contemporary Equine Studies says that Amazon is illegally selling products containing ejiao, or gelatin made from donkey skin.

The product is also known as "gelatina nigra." It is used in traditional Chinese medicine but is mainly exported from African countries such as Kenya and Ghana.

"Ejiao’s users believe that it treats a variety of conditions such as bleeding, dizziness, insomnia and a dry cough," according to the Brooke USA Foundation, an equine welfare organization.

The non-profit says it can be found anywhere from food and drink products to cosmetics.

The lawsuit asks Amazon to ban ejiao or face potential fines of $1 million per each day a product with ejiao is sold on its website.

The argument rests on the 1998 Prohibition of Horse Slaughter and Sale of Horsemeat for Human Consumption Act, with the suit arguing that donkeys are equine animals.

An analysis conducted by Wired analyzed 1,000 products containing ejiao, finding it in at least 15 edible items.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Amazon for comment but has not heard back.