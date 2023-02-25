Expand / Collapse search
Business

Amazon selling products containing donkey meat: lawsuit

Ejiao, or donkey gelatin, has allegedly made its way into food and cosmetic products being sold by Amazon

A lawsuit is accusing Amazon of breaking California law for allegedly selling products containing donkey meat.

The Center for Contemporary Equine Studies says that Amazon is illegally selling products containing ejiao, or gelatin made from donkey skin.

The product is also known as "gelatina nigra." It is used in traditional Chinese medicine but is mainly exported from African countries such as Kenya and Ghana.

"Ejiao’s users believe that it treats a variety of conditions such as bleeding, dizziness, insomnia and a dry cough," according to the Brooke USA Foundation, an equine welfare organization.

Pair of donkeys in California

Wild burros are seen near the Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System on August 26, 2022 near Nipton, California. (David McNew/Getty Images)

The non-profit says it can be found anywhere from food and drink products to cosmetics. 

The lawsuit asks Amazon to ban ejiao or face potential fines of $1 million per each day a product with ejiao is sold on its website.

The argument rests on the 1998 Prohibition of Horse Slaughter and Sale of Horsemeat for Human Consumption Act, with the suit arguing that donkeys are equine animals.

Donkey walking on farm

A donkey walks around the farm on the donkey farm Nechern in Upper Lusatia. (Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images)

An analysis conducted by Wired analyzed 1,000 products containing ejiao, finding it in at least 15 edible items.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Amazon for comment but has not heard back.

The Amazon logo

This picture taken on July 4, 2022 shows the logo of Amazon, a major online shopping company, displayed at Amazon Amagasaki Fulfillent Center in Amagasaki, Hyogo prefecture.  (Photo by Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)