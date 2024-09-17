Expand / Collapse search
Amazon
Published

Amazon announces Prime Big Deal Days: What to know

Amazon customers must have a Prime membership to participate

Evercore ISI senior managing director Mark Mahaney discusses Amazon, DoorDash and Magnite shares on 'Varney & Co.' video

Amazon on Tuesday offered details on its upcoming Prime Big Deal Days.

The e-commerce giant will kick off this year’s edition of its fall two-day sales event on Oct. 8 at 12:01 a.m. PT. Deals will be available through Oct. 9. Customers will need a Prime membership to participate in Prime Big Deal Days.

"We’re gearing up for another exciting holiday shopping season, filled with unbeatable deals on beloved brands, seasonal products, and popular gifts available exclusively for Prime members," Prime Worldwide Vice President Jamil Ghani said in a statement.

Amazon logo on phone screen

The e-commerce giant will kick off this year’s edition of its fall two-day sales event on Oct. 8 at 12:01 a.m. PT. Deals will be available through Oct. 9. (Photo Illustration by Jaque Silva/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

AMAZON TO EMPLOYEES: IN-PERSON, 5-DAY WORK WEEK BEGINS NEXT YEAR

When the two-day event kicks off, Prime members will see discounts on items like winter clothing, Halloween costumes, electronics, toys, various everyday essentials and other products, according to the e-commerce giant.

Amazon said it will launch new deals "as often as every 5 minutes" during certain parts of Prime Big Deal Days.

Amazon logo with shopping cart

When the two-day event kicks off, Prime members will see discounts on items like winter clothing, Halloween costumes, electronics, toys, various everyday essentials and other products, according to the e-commerce giant. (Photo Illustration by Jaque Silva/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

A number of promotions have gone live ahead of Prime Big Deal Days. For instance, some Amazon devices are currently on sale at prices discounted up to 55%, Amazon said. Certain small businesses are also currently offering early deals on products.

AMAZON OFFERING CHEAPER GROCERY BRAND TO RIVAL TARGET, WALMART

amazon logo on smartphone

A number of promotions have gone live ahead of Prime Big Deal Days. (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

This year’s Prime Big Deal Days will mark the third time that Amazon has held a two-day sale event in October, in addition to its popular Amazon Prime Day that usually occurs in July.

During Amazon's most recent quarterly earnings call, CFO Brian Olsavsky called the summer event the "largest ever."

AMAZON PRIME DAY DRIVES $7.2B IN SPENDING ON FIRST DAY OF SALES EVENT

The e-commerce giant reported customers "saved more than $1 billion across millions of deals" during last year's Prime Big Deal Days.