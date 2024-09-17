Amazon announces Prime Big Deal Days: What to know

Amazon on Tuesday offered details on its upcoming Prime Big Deal Days.

The e-commerce giant will kick off this year’s edition of its fall two-day sales event on Oct. 8 at 12:01 a.m. PT. Deals will be available through Oct. 9. Customers will need a Prime membership to participate in Prime Big Deal Days.

"We’re gearing up for another exciting holiday shopping season, filled with unbeatable deals on beloved brands, seasonal products, and popular gifts available exclusively for Prime members," Prime Worldwide Vice President Jamil Ghani said in a statement.

When the two-day event kicks off, Prime members will see discounts on items like winter clothing, Halloween costumes, electronics, toys, various everyday essentials and other products, according to the e-commerce giant.

Amazon said it will launch new deals "as often as every 5 minutes" during certain parts of Prime Big Deal Days.

A number of promotions have gone live ahead of Prime Big Deal Days. For instance, some Amazon devices are currently on sale at prices discounted up to 55%, Amazon said. Certain small businesses are also currently offering early deals on products.

This year’s Prime Big Deal Days will mark the third time that Amazon has held a two-day sale event in October, in addition to its popular Amazon Prime Day that usually occurs in July.

During Amazon's most recent quarterly earnings call, CFO Brian Olsavsky called the summer event the "largest ever."

The e-commerce giant reported customers "saved more than $1 billion across millions of deals" during last year's Prime Big Deal Days.