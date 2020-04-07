Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Amazon piloting disinfectant fog at New York warehouse after protests

Retail giant tries new tactic for worker safety in coronavirus fight

Reuters
Amazon closes some warehouses as coronavirus cases among workers increases

Amazon.com Inc told Reuters it is piloting the use of disinfectant fog starting on Tuesday at a warehouse in Staten Island, New York, within days of protests at the worksite over health concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.

AMAZON: ACCUSATIONS OF NOT PRACTICING CORONAVIRUS SAFETY PROTOCOLS 'UNFOUNDED'

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.2,011.60+14.01+0.70%

The world's largest online retailer said it is testing the practice commonly used by airlines and hospitals to clean facilities further, on top of introducing temperature checks and masks for staff.

Last week, 15 workers at the New York warehouse known internally as JFK8 protested to demand the building's closure following a case of the coronavirus that was reported among staff. An additional demonstration took place Monday.

