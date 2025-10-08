Amazon launches prescription pharmacy kiosks inside One Medical locations: 'Removing a critical barrier'

Amazon announced Wednesday it will launch "Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks," a new service designed to help close the gap between doctor visits and prescription pickups.

The kiosks, which will launch later this year at medical offices in California's greater Los Angeles area, will allow patients to fill prescriptions immediately after their appointments — saving an extra trip to the pharmacy, according to an announcement from the retail giant.

"By bringing the pharmacy directly to the point of care, we're removing a critical barrier and helping patients start their treatment when it matters most — right away," Hannah McClellan, vice president of operations at Amazon Pharmacy, said in a statement.

Beginning in December, Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks will debut at One Medical locations in Downtown LA, Beverly Hills, West LA, West Hollywood and Long Beach — with plans for further expansion in the future, according to the announcement.

Around one in four neighborhoods in the U.S. is considered a pharmacy desert. Even when pharmacies are nearby, only 51% of customers report their prescriptions being filled promptly at retail counters, according to Amazon.

Patients can create an Amazon Pharmacy account, schedule an appointment at a participating One Medical location, ask their provider to send the prescription to Amazon Pharmacy, select kiosk pickup and pay, then scan the provided QR code at the kiosk. An Amazon pharmacist will then review the order and have the medication ready within minutes, as noted in the announcement.

Amazon’s logistics and technology will power the kiosks and stock with medications tailored to the patterns of that specific medical office.

Through the Amazon app, patients can also view upfront pricing, check estimated insurance copays and pay for their prescriptions, according to Amazon.

"We've designed the kiosk experience to be simple, fast and patient-centered," McClellan said. "But we also understand that patients sometimes have questions about their medications. That's why every kiosk transaction includes access to our team of pharmacists who can provide consultation via video or phone, just as they would at a traditional pharmacy counter."

The announcement follows after Amazon on Oct. 1 ended its "Prime Invitee program," limiting its Prime free shipping benefit to household members only.

Amazon did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.