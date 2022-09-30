Amazon driver seen throwing hot water on Phoenix convenience store worker

An Amazon delivery driver in Phoenix, Arizona, was caught on camera allegedly hurling burning hot water at a Chevron gas station store worker after refusing to pay for a soda refill, authorities said.

The surveillance video shows the driver filling up her cup with soda and walking out without paying. In a surprising turn of events, the driver returns with a cup of burning hot water and allegedly throws it at the convenience store employee.

It would have cost the driver just $1.07 to refill her soda.

"Traumatizing, to say the least," the victim told Fox 10. "I would never have expected, doing my job, that I would be assaulted."

The Chevron employee was left with burns and blisters on her chest, face, and neck.

"I have a blister on my chest," the victim said. "She yelled, ‘why are you being such a b----.’"

General manager Philip Butler shared his shock of the incident.

"I'm absolutely enraged that someone would do this." Butler told Fox 10.

In the surveillance footage, the employee that was assaulted by the driver follows the driver with her phone, and tries to call 911.

"Who you calling? Who you calling?" the driver incessantly asked the worker.

Following the incident, Amazon issued a statement on the incident.

"This behavior is completely unacceptable, and the driver is no longer delivering packages for Amazon." Branden Baribeau, an Amazon spokesperson told Fox 10. "We are working with law enforcement as they investigate."

Both the victim and the store manager would like to see police take action against this worker.

"I would like this person to be prosecuted." the victim told Fox 10. "I would like to have some sort of action to make sure that this woman never does this to anyone else again."

The Phoenix Police Department said it is investigating this case, but it has not arrested anyone yet.