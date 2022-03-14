Amazon relocating workers assigned to downtown office building amid crime wave

Amazon is temporarily re-locating 1,800 employees assigned to a downtown Seattle office building over an increase in violent crime in the area, the company said.

Most of the workers at 300 Pine Street are still working remotely, the e-commerce giant said in a statement to KOMO News.

"Given recent incidents near 3rd (Ave) and Pine (St), we’re providing employees currently at that location with alternative office space elsewhere," an Amazon spokesman told KOMO-TV. "We are hopeful that conditions will improve and that we will be able to bring employees back to this location when it is safe to do so."

The downtown area has seen a string of shootings and violent incidents in recent weeks. On March 5, police officers shot and killed a man who allegedly tried ramming his car into a federal building and fired a rifle.

On March 2, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed. Days earlier, another man was killed near the office building.

Another person was shot in the face nearby on Feb. 21.

In a statement to Fox News, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell's office said he is working to make the downtown area a safe and "thriving neighborhood for residents, workers, and businesses."

"While it will take time to reverse longstanding safety issues, Mayor Harrell's early efforts are critical first steps to address crime and improve safety through dedicated SPD officers, a mobile SPD precinct, and additional environmental changes," the statement said. "Mayor Harrell will continue to develop a comprehensive approach to public safety in collaboration with police and safety advocates, community members, service providers, and businesses, including Amazon, to activate, revitalize, and restore downtown for all."

Citywide, there were seven homicides conformed through Feb. 28, according to Seattle Police Department data. In total, there have been 904 violent crime incidents through the same time frame.