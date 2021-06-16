Amazon selling its own COVID-19 test kits for $39.99

Amazon's own COVID-19 tests are now available to the public for $39.99. According to the e-commerce giant's website, customers who purchase the real-time, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test are eligible for free one-day shipping through Prime.

The nasal swab test, which provides results within 24 hours after samples arrive at Amazon's labs for processing, received an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration back in March.

Though it does not detect antibodies or confirm immunity with respect to COVID-19, results from Amazon's tests are valid for travel in the U.S., except for Hawaii, and in select international locations, according to the company.

Results will be made available through Amazon's diagnostics website originally designed for the company's employees. Customers can login using the same credentials from their regular Amazon.com accounts.

"We are excited by the opportunity to continue innovating not only on behalf of the health and safety of our employees and their families, but for our customers too," an Amazon spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement.

In addition, Amazon offers a COVID-19 testing kit made by genomics company DxTerity and a rapid 10-minute testing kit made by healthcare diagnostics company Quidel, which sell for $99 and $24.95, respectively.

According to STAT News, the first to report the test's public availability, Amazon has COVID-19 testing facilities in at least 13 states, including Washington as of the end of May.

In February, Amazon said over 1 million of its COVID-19 tests had been processed for frontline employees. In addition, over 500,000 of Amazon's employees, contractors and partners are given access to on-site COVID-19 vaccinations at 250 locations across 37 states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday that over 311 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date, with 52.6% of U.S. adults receiving at least one dose and 43.9% of U.S. adults fully vaccinated.