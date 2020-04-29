Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retire

What is a reverse mortgage?

COVID-19 has put finances top of mind for many homeowners

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox Business Briefs: Coronavirus pandemic forcing millions of Americans to delay mortgage payments under a government program; Lord &amp; Taylor reportedly exploring bankruptcy as stores remain shut.video

A staggering number of Americans unable to pay their mortgages; Lord & Taylor reportedly could file for bankruptcy

Fox Business Briefs: Coronavirus pandemic forcing millions of Americans to delay mortgage payments under a government program; Lord & Taylor reportedly exploring bankruptcy as stores remain shut.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

As Americans live out their retirement years, their ongoing expenses might start to pile up, especially as the coronavirus fallout takes its toll on the economy and personal finance.

Some who are eligible may consider a reverse mortgage, a type of loan allowing the homeowner to withdraw a portion of their equity but not repay until they leave the house.

The primary homeowner must be at least 62 years old to apply for one.

A BUYER’S MARKET? PURCHASE APPLICATIONS RISE AS STATES PLAN ECONOMIC REOPENINGS

The least expensive option is a single-purpose reverse mortgage, according to the Federal Trade Commission. These loans are offered by some state and local government agencies, and non-profit organizations. They are not available everywhere, though.

The Home Equity Conversion Mortgage is one type of reserve mortgage, and it is insured by the federal government. HECM loans can be used for any purpose, the agency explained in a report. Proprietary reverse mortgages, on the other hand, are private loans.

National Housing Conference CEO David Dworkin discusses Americans skipping mortgage and rental payments and projects the future of housing post-coronavirus.Video

PHOENIX, SEATTLE SEE BIGGEST PRE-CORONAVIRUS ANNUAL HOME PRICE GAINS

It may not be common to think about getting a reverse mortgage, Steve Irwin, executive vice president of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association, told Bankrate.

Instead, people “think how they are going to pay for health care, fix the roof, pay the property taxes or have enough money to outlive their retirement. A reverse mortgage provides solutions to these issues and many others, so that people can live more financially secure lives as they age.”

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Homeowners that meet eligibility criteria and apply will have their finances evaluated, including credit history, any outstanding mortgage and be able to proof they can pay.

The money does not need to be paid back until the borrower dies or leaves the home.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS