Two cities named Springfield are dominating America's hottest housing markets for different reasons

Americans are officially ghosting overpriced metro areas in favor of the humble Springfield.

For the second month in a row, Springfield, Massachusetts, has been crowned the hottest housing market in America, but its Illinois namesake is stealing the spotlight with a staggering 26.6% annual price surge, recent Realtor.com data shows, bringing it to the No. 13 spot.

While major metros like Boston and Chicago become increasingly unaffordable, smaller cities with deep American roots, like the "Land of Lincoln" and the "Birthplace of Basketball," are seeing a massive resurgence.

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"The two cities represent distinct market narratives: One is a Boston-adjacent suburb benefiting from spillover demand and a well-documented affordability premium, while the other is a Midwestern market where accelerating price growth points to a sharp increase in buyer interest," Realtor.com senior economic research analyst Hannah Jones told the outlet.

Situated 90 miles southwest of Boston, Massachusetts, Springfield took the top spot for offering a notable "discount" median listing price at $365,000 – while Boston has a median listing price at $832,500, about double the national average and the fifth-most expensive in the U.S.

Homes typically sell in just 23 days, and it’s best known as the hometown of author Dr. Seuss and where Dr. James Naismith invented basketball.

Turning to the Midwest, Illinois’ Springfield is slowly climbing its way up the "hottest market" ranks. Its 26.6% annual price gain currently makes it the most affordable entry point in the country.

Springfield, Illinois, hails a median listing price around $250,000, the lowest in the Top 20 rankings. Realtor.com pointed out that one 1,500-square-foot home saw 96 showings and 28 offers in just four days, selling for $60,000 over asking.

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It’s famous for being home to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and the place where the late Lincoln practiced law for 25 years before making his way to the White House.

More broadly, the "hottest market" list is primarily dominated by Northeast cities as they took 16 of the top 20 spots. These historic hubs have become the front lines of a new housing gold rush as families prioritize their bottom lines over big-city zip codes.