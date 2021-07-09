Tommy Hilfiger pays $46.25 million for Palm Beach mansion

Months after selling their grand Connecticut estate for $45 million, fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger and his wife Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger have snapped up a Palm Beach mansion for $46.25 million, according to three people familiar with the situation.

Property records show the house was previously owned by the late investor Lloyd I. Miller III and his wife Susan Miller. It last traded for about $23 million in 2011, records show.

At one point the mansion was also owned by Conrad Black, the former media baron who was convicted of fraud and obstruction of justice charges in 2007 and was later pardoned by President Donald Trump.

As the property was never formally on the market, information about it is scant. Its lot spans from the Lake Worth Lagoon all the way to the ocean and is connected to the beach via a tunnel that goes under the road, according to a person familiar with the property. It includes a British Colonial-style main house, a pool and a tennis court, that person said. PropertyShark pegs its square footage at roughly 21,000 on close to 3 acres.

The Hilfigers told The Wall Street Journal earlier this year that they were relocating to Florida after selling their 22-acre, French Normandy-style estate in Greenwich. "We’re looking forward to residing in Palm Beach and embarking on yet another fun project," Mr. Hilfiger said in a statement at the time. They weren’t immediately available for comment on the Palm Beach purchase.

Mr. Hilfiger, known for his preppy fashions, is a prolific house renovator. He said last year that he has fixed up and sold at least seven homes in Greenwich over the last 35 years.

MARK TWAIN’S CONNECTICUT ESTATE LISTS FOR $4.2 MILLION

Earlier this year, the couple bought a $9 million house on the north end of Palm Beach. They also recently bought a $21 million house on the Intracoastal Waterway, records show.

The Hilfigers have had the $46.25 million house under contract for many months but couldn’t close until a tenant who was in place at the property had moved out, according to one of the people familiar with the situation.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Mr. Miller was represented in the deal by Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates. The Hilfigers were represented by Christian J. Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate.