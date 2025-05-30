Todd and Julie Chrisley to live in this southern state after presidential pardon

Todd and Julie Chrisley have returned to Nashville, Tennessee, since receiving pardons from President Donald Trump.

The president issued pardons for Todd and Julie earlier this week, with the couple traveling back home to Music City after being released Wednesday from prison in Florida and Kentucky, respectively.

Realtor.com on Thursday reported that Todd and Julie were expected to take up residence in a home in Nashville that has belonged to the family since 2016.

The house sits on more than a half-acre lot in Belle Meade, a wealthy city within the Nashville area southwest of downtown.

TODD CHRISLEY OPENS UP ABOUT LIFE BEHIND BARS AND HIS FIRST MOMENTS OUT OF PRISON

It boasts over 5,200 square feet of living space, according to the outlet.

In the kitchen, there is a sizable island for eating, Realtor.com reported. The home also has a wet bar.

The Chrisley family paid $1.6 million for the property when they bought it, according to the outlet.

Savannah, one of Todd and Julie’s children, became the owner of the home about five years ago through an ownership transfer, Realtor.com reported.

FOX Business reached out to Todd and Julie’s attorney for comment on Realtor.com’s report.

Savannah said in an Instagram video about Todd and Julie’s pardons before her parents’ return to Nashville that the family was "getting some clothes together for mom and dad, getting their room together upstairs, and I’m just speechless."

TODD AND JULIE CHRISLEY RETURN TO REALITY TV AFTER TRUMP PARDON FREES THEM FROM PRISON

The couple’s pardons came roughly over two-and-a-half years after going to prison. They claim they were wrongly convicted.

Todd and Julie were convicted of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans as well as tax evasion and sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively. Their sentences were later reduced.

Both of them were seen out-and-about in Nashville on Thursday.

Julie paid a visit to a local butcher shop, while Todd went into a Nordstrom later in the day, Fox News Digital reported.

JULIE CHRISLEY MAKES FIRST PUBLIC OUTING AFTER TRUMP PARDON

Savannah said during a Friday press conference with her father that it has "honestly felt like such a dream to have them at home and I’m just so grateful, obviously, to President Trump, the administration, [Trump pardon czar] Alice Johnson, just everyone within the pardons office."

Todd also talked about his reunion with his family.

"I don’t even know that I felt like it was real at that moment," he said. "And I woke up the first morning, and I was looking around, and I’m like, ‘This is real, I’m home.’ So I was grateful for our family to all be back in the same room, to be together, to share a meal together, to pray together, and to know that we’re still in the fight together."

Fox News Digital’s Stephanie Giang-Paunon, Christina Dugan Ramirez and Larry Fink contributed to this report.