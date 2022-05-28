'The Conjuring' house sells for above $1.2 million asking price

A Rhode Island farmhouse that is infamous for inspiring director James Wan’s 2013 supernatural horror film The Conjuring has sold for $1.525 million, far higher than its $1.2 million asking price. The Colonial-era home sold for 27% over the original price.

Although the Rhode Island home was not the home featured in the film franchise, it was the actual home where the Perron family was plagued with paranormal activity in the 1970s.

The film depicts the account of a Roman Catholic family haunted by supernatural activity in their new Rhode Island dream home. Out of desperation, the couple hires paranormal investigators to help them convince the church that an exorcism must be done to save their family.

The early-19th. century home is located at 1677 Round Top Road in Burrillville, RI. The sellers, Jenn and Cory Heinzen, purchased the home for $439,000 in 2019.

INFLATION CAUSING INCREASED ‘CONCERN’ FOR HOMEBUILDERS: NAHB CEO

The Heinzen's told the Wall Street Journal that they, "spent four months keeping themselves to one room as "a sign of respect for the spirits, letting them get used to us instead of barging in."

The Wall Street Journal reported that the new owner is Boston real-estate developer Jacqueline Nuñez. She made one of more than 10 offers on the three-bedroom, roughly 3,100-square-foot home in September 2021. She agreed to meet one unique demand of the sellers: not living in the home for the buyer’s own good.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"This is a very personal purchase for me," Nuñez, who was represented by Ricardo Rodriguez and Bethany Eddy of Coldwell Banker Realty in Providence, told the Wall Street Journal. "When it hit the market, I thought, ‘This is a property that enables people to speak to the dead.’"

Nuñez says she will host events in honor of the property's haunting history.

"I’m not afraid of the house," Nuñez told the Wall Street Journal. She jokingly added, "Ask me again in a year."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Nuñez plans to continue the paranormal business the Heinzens began. Vistors will be able to continue the nightly paranormal investigations, day tours, and live-streamed events.