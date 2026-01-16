Expand / Collapse search
REAL ESTATE
Sports mogul Stan Kroenke becomes America's biggest private landowner in massive secret deal

LA Rams owner now controls more land than Ted Turner and John Malone after New Mexico purchase

A billionaire sports and real estate magnate has quietly completed the largest private land purchase in the United States in more than a decade — propelling him past other moguls to the top of the nation’s private landownership rankings.

Stan Kroenke — who owns the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and England’s Premier League club Arsenal — purchased more than 937,000 acres of ranchland in New Mexico in a major off-market deal for property once owned by the heirs of Teledyne founder Dr. Henry Singleton, The Land Report first reported.

The acquisition catapulted Kroenke from No. 4 to No. 1 on the 2025 Land Report 100, surpassing other billionaire landowners such as Ted Turner and John Malone. It also marked the largest single land transaction in the United States in more than a decade. Financial terms were not disclosed by either party.

LA Rams Owner Stan Kroenke ất stadium

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke before the preseason opener at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

With this deal, Kroenke now owns more land than any other private individual in the United States, surpassing the Emmerson family’s 2.44 million acres, Malone’s 2.2 million acres, and Turner’s 2 million acres.

Stan Kroenke at Super Bowl

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke looks on during warm-ups before Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.  (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports )

A spokesperson for The Kroenke Group declined to comment to Fox News Digital.

Kroenke’s portfolio now spans much of the American West and Canada, including 560,000 acres in Wyoming, 124,000 in Montana, the historic W.T. Waggoner Ranch in Texas, 800,000 acres in Nevada, and British Columbia’s Douglas Lake Ranch.

Born in Columbia, Missouri, Kroenke built his fortune through real estate development and professional sports, owning the Los Angeles Rams, the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, and the Premier League’s Arsenal FC. He is married to Ann Walton Kroenke, an heiress to the Walmart fortune, and has expanded his land and ranching empire across the American West for decades.

