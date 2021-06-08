Small business giving NYC real estate post-COVID 'rebirth': Expert

Douglas Elliman Real Estate CEO Dottie Herman said the return of small, unique businesses is giving New York City "kind of a rebirth," while discussing post-COVID trends on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

DOTTIE HERMAN: Actually the best place to buy now is not the suburbs, not the Hamptons -- you can get some really good deals still in the city. And the city is booming and Douglas Elliman is booming, but so are all the big firms. We are so busy, we can't keep up with it.

The good news is -- you know, back when I was a kid and I used to go to The Village or I’d go to Washington Square, there were little stores and little places you'd never find anyplace else. A lot of young people that could not afford the city are leasing in the city. And a lot of retail stores that only would be able to be afforded by some big, major companies, now, little owners and little boutique-y kind of stores can start to come in…

I think that's really going to make it a little bit edgy again. In a way, I think it's kind of a rebirth.

