Shaq scores a buyer for his massive Florida mansion after three years

The lakefront home features a 6,000-square-foot basketball court

Homeowners more focused on maximizing living space amid COVID: Real estate expert

He shoots, he eventually scores.

Shaquille O’Neal’s Windermere, Florida, megamansion has sold for $11 million after more than three years on the market, several real estate agents, and an array of price tags.

That final sale price is solidly below the $16.5 million the home was most recently asking and a whopping 60% less than the $28 million ask that the 15-time NBA All-Star first tried to net for the property when he first hoisted it onto the market in 2018, listing records show.

The property changed hands for $11 million. (CHRISTIAN PESTANA RODRIGUEZ / Mansion Global)

A deed for the sale on Friday had yet to hit public property records, and as such, Mansion Global could not determine the buyer of the home.  

The supersized 31,000-square-foot, Mediterranean-style mansion occupies a nearly 4-acre swath of the town’s exclusive Isleworth Golf and Country Club, and comes fitted with a full-sized NBA-certified basketball court, a 17-car showroom and a recording studio.

"I was on floor duty when the call came in from an unrecognizable number. ‘This is Shaq, and I’m calling you to sell my home.’ I responded, ‘It’s about time you called me,’" listing agent Benjamin Hillman, of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, said in a statement.

The basketball star has owned the property for nearly two decades. (CHRISTIAN PESTANA RODRIGUEZ / Mansion Global)

"Over the past few years, four other agents tried and failed to sell this extraordinary estate. I was lucky No. 5," he said.

The agent took over the gig in March with a gameplan to focus less on its famous 7-foot athlete owner and more on the house itself—while embarking on some cosmetic changes to the home, he told Mansion Global at the time.

Along with the 6,000-square-foot basketball court, the lakefront home boasts a wealth of upscale amenities. 

The house spans 31,000 square feet. (CHRISTIAN PESTANA RODRIGUEZ / Mansion Global)

There’s a two-story great room with walls of glass, a sound-proof home theater, a "gentleman’s room" with game tables, a wet bar and a wine refrigerator, an aquarium-style room with a saltwater triangular fish tank, and a temperature-controlled cedar-planked humidor and wine storage, according to the brokerage.

Outside, a 95-foot-long and 15-foot-deep pool has a custom rock waterfall, and is joined by a summer kitchen, a covered boat dock with an electric boat lift and a tiki-style cabana.

Mr. O’Neal, 49, has owned the property for nearly two decades, after buying it in 1993 for $3.95 million, records with PropertyShark show. He could not be reached for comment. 