Second penthouse at 108 Leonard in Manhattan Lists for $9.15 Million

A three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom penthouse at 108 Leonard in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood hit the market on Tuesday for $9.15 million.

The 3,147-square-foot condominium is the second penthouse to be listed at the historic McKim Mead & White building. Once the home of the New York Life Insurance Co., the recently restored building and its residences meld classic design and modern amenities, according to Raphael De Niro, who shares the listing with Frances Katzen and Christopher Sadoux of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing.

“108 Leonard is an absolutely one-of-a-kind building designed by the most esteemed architects in New York history -- McKim, Mead, and White,” De Niro said in an email. “Nothing like this could ever be built again -- the materials and craftsmen simply aren't available today.”

SLCE Architects is behind the restoration of the Italian Renaissance Revival landmark, which was built in 1899, according to the listing. Jeffrey Beers International, the New York-based hospitality design firm, created the interiors, from the residences to the amenities spaces to the refurbished formal lobby on Leonard Street.

The penthouse is part of the Crown Collection, one of 11 residences on the top floors of the project, according to Elliman.

“It has a quality of palatial modernism that is awe-inspiring,” according to Mr. De Niro.

That starts in the great room, with its 15-foot ceilings and arched, oversized windows, he noted. These architectural windows frame views of Manhattan.

The custom-designed kitchen also has windows looking out to New York. In addition, it boasts marble countertops, Italian cabinetry by Scavolini and Miele appliances, such as a combination steam/convection oven and a 24-inch wine refrigerator.

The master suite has two walk-in closets, a kitchen and a marble bathroom with a freestanding shower and soaking tub, a double vanity and a soaking tub. There are two additional en-suite bedrooms, as per the listing.

Building amenities include a private, drive-in motor reception area with valet parking, a 2,200-square-foot fitness center, a 75-foot lap pool, a chef’s kitchen with wine cellar and media and billiards rooms, according to 108 Leonard’s website. Outside, there is a lounge with gas fireplace, plus a roofdeck with city views.

Sales in the building began in 2018, and move-ins are starting now, according to Elliman. The biggest sale at 108 Leonard recorded so far was a 2,487-square-foot four-bedroom for $5.98 million, according to public records.

A four-bedroom, five-bathroom penthouse, also part of the Crown Collection, was listed in July for $11.5 million.

