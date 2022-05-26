Expand / Collapse search
Real estate expert forecasts housing market ‘cooling’ off

‘Demand is still outstripping supply’ in housing market, Mitch Roschelle warns

Macro Trends Advisors LLC founding partner Mitch Roschelle joined "Varney & Co.," Thursday, arguing that "demand is still outstripping supply" in the housing market, and predicts it's "cooling off."

MITCH ROSCHELLE: Just think about the sheer economics of the monthly payment…prices have also gone up…it's a double whammy for the homebuyer…I think what we're seeing is people racing out to see if they can find a home because they're worried that interest rates are going to go even higher, and they want to lock in when they can.

for sale sign

Macro Trends Advisors LLC founding partner Mitch Roschelle told FOX Business that the housing market is ‘cooling’ off.  (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

You look at pending home sales…that's a leading indicator. We saw existing home sales slowing down a little bit…it's cooling, which may not be a bad thing because, you know, 21% year-over-year price increases really are unsustainable for home homebuyers, especially the important first-time homebuyers. 

