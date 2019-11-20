Want $10,000? Guess how much Trump's childhood home will sell for

President Trump's childhood home is on the market for the third time since he was elected president and this time, the auction company handling the property is offering a $10,000 prize for guessing the sale price on Listingnut.com.

The Tudor-style house drew $1.39 million in December 2016, and came close to doubling that amount when it was sold for $2.14 million a year later. Now, Paramount Realty USA hopes to give "a new type of buyer" a chance -- adjusting its timetable to give crowdfunding campaigns time to raise enough cash to cover the "modest" dwelling.

The Queens residence was slated to hit the auction block on Nov. 14, but the firm rescheduled because of a lack of qualified bidders, according to Misha Haghani, principal at Paramount. A new date has yet to be set.

"We believe that such a crowdfunding process, where Americans (and anyone really) can say what they believe should be done with the property — by voting with their dollars — is more appropriate for a home of this nature, given its intangible value," Haghani told FOX Business on Wednesday.

“Let’s let America decide the fate of the storied home,” said Haghani, who would love to see a purchaser donate it to a 9/11 first responder or for Trump himself to buy it.

The residence, which is not currently owned by Trump, the Trump family or the Trump Organization, was built in 1940 by Fred Trump, the president's father. Just 10 years later, the Trumps moved to the house directly behind it, which was also built by Fred Trump.

Since the home's auction was announced in September, it has garnered attention from would-be buyers interested in everything from destroying it to converting it to a museum and donating it to a veteran. Along with a finished basement, screened patio and library, the house has five bedrooms and four and a half baths.

One of the would-be buyers doesn't care about any of those features: A GoFundMe campaign started by David Yates in September seeks upward of $5 million to buy the 2,500-square-foot home and tear it down.

Yates has yet to raise even a dollar for his proposal, which asks donors to "be an active part in DEMOLISHING Donald's legacy." In return, Yates said, he "will hire a professional demolition team to demolish the abomination.”

