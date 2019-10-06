Philadelphia luxury: Million-dollar homes in the City of Brotherly Love

Image 1 of 6

Known for its rich history, from the Liberty Bell to Independence Hall, Philadelphia has luxury homes both in and out of town that reach to near 8-figure sums.

The City of Brotherly Love features mansions with acres of land available, and plenty of house to go along with it.

Here’s what it’s like to live in the lap of luxury in Philly, courtesy of Compass Real Estate:

$4,850,000

5 bedroom

6 bathroom

2 half bathrooms

12,278 sq. feet

About an hour north of downtown, this Gwynedd Valley home is on 5.7 acres of land, according to Compass listing agent Linda Gedney.

Gedney calls it “a European-influenced design by renowned architect Rene Hoffman.”

Also included: a private theatre.

$4,900,000

8 bedroom

6 bathroom

3 half bathrooms

18,800+ sq. feet

One hour west of downtown, this home was originally constructed in 1910.

According to listing agent Lavinia Smerconish, it was built by well-known Philadelphia banker Theodore M. Cramp for his daughter Mrs. Henry Vaux.

“Originally set on 20 rolling acres,” Smerconish explains it now sits on more than three acres, which includes a koi pond.

$4,950,000

6 bedrooms

6 bathrooms

2 half bathrooms

12,000 + sq. feet

Little over 30 minutes from downtown Philadelphia, this classic East Coast-style home is set on nearly 6 acres of land.

Smerconish said it’s been remolded since it was built in 1939, “sensitively carried out to complement the elegant original details of the house.”

$5,888,888

5 bedroom

5 bathroom

3 half bathrooms

7,700 + sq. feet

This downtown townhouse is described by Compass listing agent Jordan Wiener as “SoHo meets Society Hill.”

It also includes an automated movie theater has custom lighting and a wet bar.

$6,999,000

8 bedrooms

9 bathrooms

2 half bathrooms

18,600 + sq. feet

Known as “Georgian Manor” located under an hour away from town in Villanova, Smerconish explains this property is “an example of the important residences that were constructed on Philadephlia’s Mainline in the late 1800s to early 1900s.”

Built in 1930, the stone mansion stands among gardens and a greenhouse.

$9,150,000

6 bedrooms

7 bathrooms

4 half bathrooms

14,700 + sq. feet

This castle is about 30 minutes from downtown, and around the corner from Rolling Hill Park and the famed Philadelphia Country Club.

Known as “Westbourne Woods,” Smerconish said it is the “product of a marriage between the Main Line's premier architect and most acclaimed high-end builder.”

If the 8 acres this property sits on isn’t enough, an additional lot with 6.5 more is avail too.

Interesting features include a batting cage and home theater.