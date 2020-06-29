Expand / Collapse search
US pending home sales bounce back with May surge

Highest month-over-month gain since the inception of the National Association of Realtors index in January 2001

Buyers are investing in new homes with customizable floor plans and ensured safety. FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti with more.video

New homes with customizable spaces attracting buyers

Buyers are investing in new homes with customizable floor plans and ensured safety. FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti with more.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The number of Americans signing contracts to buy homes rebounded a record 44.3% in May after a record-breaking decline the previous month, as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic sidelined both buyers and sellers.

The National Association of Realtors said Monday that its index of pending sales rose to 99.6 in May, the highest month-over-month gain in the index since its inception in January 2001.

The pending home sales index plunged 21.8% from March to April to a level of 69.

The contract signings — a barometer of finalized purchases over the next two months — have fallen 5.1% over the past year.

