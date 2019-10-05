Pacific Northwest luxury: Seattle-area homes extend into multi-million dollar range

Image 1 of 6

Home of the Starbucks headquarters, tech titans and grunge, Seattle-area luxury homes are on the market for more than eight figures.

From oil tycoons to CEOs and NFL superstars like Russell Wilson and his famous wife Ciara, it’s hard not to see why the Pacific Northwest region is appealing; the Seattle Seahawks QB even bought his mom a home in the area for mother’s day.

“All these years you have never asked me for anything,” he said on Instagram.

“… only thing you every wanted is for me to LOVE.”

With lush green scenery and plenty of space – you can see why luxury isn’t too hard to find.

Here’s a look at some of the most expensive spots on the market, courtesy Compass Real Estate:

$9,900,00

5 bedrooms

5 bathrooms

7,000 + sq. feet

With 1.5 acres of land, this Clyde Hill mansion is a mere 15 min drive into town (traffic not included).

Compass listing agent Tere Foster calls it one of the great estates in the area with, “a juxtaposition of European styling” along with modern sophistication.

Outdoor space also includes its own tennis and basketball court.

$9,950,000

5 bedrooms

6.25 bathrooms

15,000 + sq. feet

Little over an hour south of the city on Vashon Island, this parcel sits on 24 acres of land with waterfront access.

Foster details craftsmanship that includes “madrone hardwoods, statuary marble and Chinese quartzite.”

Another perk: a massive wine cellar to entertain along with a private screening room.

Boat ramp for easy water access included:

“Live. Enjoy. Make Memories here,” Foster teases.

$13,995,000

6 bedroom

5.5 bathrooms

4,500 sq. feet

For a getaway place closer to the Canadian border, this Bellingham has 367 acres of land with close to $5 million in Timber.

Compass listing agent Rich Watson explains it also comes with “two custom homes, two barns, covered arena,” and a guest house.

An hour to both Vancouver and Seattle, the retreat has a total of 52 lots.

$15,998,000

5 bedroom

5 bathroom

8,000 + sq. feet

This seven-figure gated home is considered a “Classic Georgian designed by Vassos Demetriou,” according to Foster.

With 1.25 acres in Hunts Point a mere 15 minutes from downtown – the property includes a private dock and additional space with a guest cottage.

$17,900,000

4 bedroom

4.75 bathroom

8,500 + sq. feet

Around the corner from Hunts Point in Medina, Compass listing agent Haleh Clapp says this property brings an “East Coast-inspired” waterfront estate has views of Lake Washington and the Olympic Mountains.

$28,500,000

4 bedroom

6 bathrooms

10,700 + sq. feet

By far one of the most expensive properties on the market, Foster says this home – also in Medina – has never before been available for purchase.

The two lots add to more than two acres, and include two guest apartments.