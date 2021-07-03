Expand / Collapse search
Ohio windmill, 5 stories and 82 years old, on the market

Three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom windmill on the market for $279,700

A 2,846 square foot windmill that is more than 80 years old is currently on the market for someone who is looking for a unique home in Ohio. 

The five-story windmill's conversion to a house began in 2005 and is getting close to completion, as a furnace and air conditioning were put in last year. 

It's been a long time coming, as Tom Phillips said it was a dilapidated mess when he first bought it. 

"Part of the roof structure, all of the fourth and fifth floors had caved in, and part of the third floor. It was all laying just in a jumbled mess in there," Phillips told the Chronicle Telegram in 2007. 

"There were stairs that led to nowhere, and all the floors had caved in, so we started with chainsaws… cutting it into little pieces that would fit out the 24 inch windows," Phillips said.

The windmill, which is in northern Ohio just a mile from Lake Erie, sits on 1.5 acres of property surrounded by trees with a creek in the backyard.

The entire inside of the five-story house is round.  (Alicia Parkinson)

The unique three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home is currently on the market for $279,700.