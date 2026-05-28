NYC rents hit record highs as Jersey City building boom drives rents down

If you want to know how to fix America’s housing crisis, look no further than the stark divide playing out along the Hudson River.

In Manhattan, where years of heavy regulation, strict zoning laws and a sub-2% vacancy rate have choked off new development, rents have just hit historic records. But in neighboring Jersey City, a massive post-pandemic building boom has forced landlords to compete on price, driving local rents down from their 2024 peaks and giving inflation-weary tenants a much-needed break.

According to the latest Zumper National Rent Report, Manhattan’s median one-bedroom rent rose to an all-time high of $4,680 in May 2026. But right across the Hudson in Jersey City, rents have leveled off at a median of $2,860 — remaining 2.1% lower year over year

THESE 5 CITIES ARE SEEING BIG HOME PRICE CUTS

One-bedroom rents in Jersey City peaked at $3,430 in mid-2024 before a massive supply correction pulled costs down to $2,650 by August 2025.

Zumper’s report shows that instead of stifling development, local housing supply surged in Jersey City, giving renters rare negotiating leverage when thousands of units hit the market simultaneously.

"Manhattan has largely sat out of the city’s rental construction boom, with developers favoring condos over rental buildings, and inventory has fallen for one of the longest stretches on record," the report reads.

"New Yorkers simply aren’t moving," Zumper said. "Nearly 90% of New York City renters stayed in the same unit they occupied a year earlier, which is far above the national average. With asking rents at record highs, the gap between what a sitting tenant pays and what the open market charges has rarely been wider, turning a move across town into a major financial decision."

Two-bedroom units in New York City and San Francisco are now tied for the title of most expensive in the nation at $5,500. San Francisco's one-bedroom rent also topped $4,000 for the first time this month.

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On a macro level, American renters are starting to feel the squeeze again as the national median one-bedroom rent increased 0.7% month over month to $1,519 in May, and two-bedroom rents rose 0.4% to $1,903.

"National averages are masking two very different housing markets right now," Zumper CEO Shawn Mullahy wrote in the report. "In supply-constrained coastal cities, pricing power has returned quickly. Across much of the Sun Belt, operators are still working through the inventory wave delivered over the last several years. Demand is there, but supply still needs time to normalize."