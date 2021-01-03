NYC landlord facing his own eviction as ‘deadbeat’ tenants refuse to pay rent

A New York City landlord is facing his own eviction as tenants in his Harlem building refuse to pony up the rent.

David Howson, now 88, has long used rental income from his 10-unit building at 9 West 129th St. to help pay for the co-op apartment in Inwood where he’s lived for decades. Now, out more than $40,000 and suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, he’s had trouble paying his own maintenance charges and is himself facing the boot, his family claims.

The alleged deadbeats in Howson’s building will get another break, courtesy of Albany’s largesse. The legislature is expected to pass a new eviction moratorium that will keep wayward tenants in their apartments until at least May 2021.

“We have nothing. We are completely destitute,” daughter Jessica Howson, who manages her father’s affairs, told The Post.

The bulk of the lost income — more than $39,000 — comes from a single tenant who inherited rights to the apartment after her husband left for a nursing home, and hasn’t paid a dime of rent since December 2016, according to the landlord, who showed rent rolls to The Post.

The monthly rent is $926. But only a trickle of $215, courtesy of city social services, began coming in September 2019.

Years of litigation by Howson and her brother Dante have been fruitless. When they go to court, the Howsons have often found themselves outgunned by pro bono city attorneys.