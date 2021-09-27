NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith lists Dallas mansion for $2.2 million

NFL great Emmitt Smith is selling his longtime home in Dallas for $2.2 million, a number chosen in honor of the number he wore during his Hall of Fame career.

In 1995, Mr. Smith had the home custom built on a nearly 1-acre lot located next to a park, with direct access through a private gate. The home encompasses more than 10,800 square feet of living space with five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, according to Arthur Greenstein of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who listed the property on Monday.

"This house is designed with family and entertaining in mind," Mr. Greenstein said. "The rooms are enormous, the dining room seats 22, again in honor of his Cowboys number."

The home also has two living rooms, two offices, a media room that seats 11, and a game room. The primary bedroom suite on the main level features its own sitting area, a steam room, a hot tub, and barrel-vaulted ceilings throughout, Mr. Greenstein said.

"The primary suite has three gigantic closets with motorized racks, which can rotate the clothes," he said.

Upstairs, the second full primary bedroom suite has a large bathroom and its own fireplace.

Outdoors, there is a pool, a covered entertaining area with a grill, and a four-car garage.

The property is private and secure, with two sets of gates, while being centrally located with easy access to the airport and stadiums for all the major sports, Mr. Greenstein said.

Mr. Smith, 52, was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 1990 NFL draft when he was still a high school senior. He played 13 seasons for the Cowboys, and was key to their three Super Bowl championships during that time. He finished his career with the Arizona Cardinals, and was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

Mr. Smith, a star of the ABC TV show "Dancing with the Stars" who won the third season in the fall of 2006 with professional dancer Cheryl Burke, decided to sell the home to downsize.

"My favorite holiday is Thanksgiving, and gathering around the dining room table with the people closest to me year after year was a special tradition," he said in a statement through Douglas Elliman. "Those are wonderful memories that I will always cherish, and I know the new owners will enjoy this home as much as I have."

He also offered a private dinner with the buyer of the home.

