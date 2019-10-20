Expand / Collapse search
Controlled explosion brings down one crane at Hard Rock Hotel site, second crane still teetering

By FOXBusiness
A crane demolition at the site of the partial building collapse in New Orleans appeared to be only partially successful Sunday.

Officials were trying to implode two cranes at the halted construction site. One fell to the ground on Rampart Street, while the other fell onto the damaged section of the building with its boom dangling over Canal Street.

Local emergency workers said an evacuation order for the area was still in effect until further notice. Officials warned that anyone in the area should stay inside. Pieces of debris were falling off the structures.

The city approached the demolition as a delicate operation, hoping to bring down the cranes without damaging gas or electricity infrastructure or nearby historic buildings. Officials warned that the cranes weigh several tons each.

Three people were killed and dozens were injured last weekend when the upper floors of the under-construction hotel partially collapsed a week earlier. Bodies of two victims remained inside as emergency workers had been unable to reach them in the unstable structure.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

