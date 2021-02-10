Mystery Russian bought most expensive Florida home for $140M in cash
The newly built manse is located in Palm Beach on land once owned by former President Donald Trump.
A mystery Russian buyer has swooped up the most expensive home ever sold in Florida, with a source telling Page Six they paid nearly $140 million in cash.
The newly built manse is located in Palm Beach on land once owned by former President Donald Trump. In 2008 Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev — who made headlines when he sold Leonardo da Vinci’s “Salvator Mundi” for $450 million — bought it for $95 million. He razed the house and sold three adjacent lots for the combined price of $108.2 million, according to reports.
The newly constructed, 21,000 square feet “spec” house sits on one of the lots and was designed by architect William M. Boyle of Boyle Architecture and features a pool and guesthouse. It went under contract less than 24 hours after the mystery buyer toured the home, a source tells us.
The buyer was represented by celebrity broker Ryan Serhant. Serhant, who just published the book “Big Money Energy,” also recently sold the most expensive condo, a $33 million penthouse at Miami’s Arte Surfeside (where Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are currently renting).