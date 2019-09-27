Inside this $36M Los Angeles mansion with wellness appeal

Long are the days of homebuyers simply looking for curb appeal.

Continue Reading Below

A growing number of buyers in the luxury real estate market are prioritizing wellness in their search for the perfect home. The boom in wellness has transformed the mansions of the rich and famous with a wide variety of features from jaw-dropping outdoor spaces to opulent indoor spas. And when it comes to price, the sky's the limit.

In California, a 16,700-square-foot modern home perched high in the famous Los Angeles hills is on sale for an equally breathtaking $36 million. Listed by celebrity real estate powerhouse, The Agency, the three-level palace features epic views from downtown to the Pacific Ocean.

Broker Santiago Arana says the ideal buyer for this spectacular seven-bedroom estate known as "Sky Lane" loves views, architecture and luxury amenities. The distinct curve of its facade apparently drew inspiration from luxury yachts. Arana says more buyers are health conscious and thus have more interest in wellness in their homes.

"From infrared saunas to air and water filtrations, more wellness options are available and are very well received by buyers," Arana told FOX Business.

Some of the property's more extravagant features include a sprawling 300-fruit tree orchard, expansive wine cellar, commercial-speed glass elevator, movie theatre and state-of-the-art gym. Outside, a 10,000-square-foot garden features a 70-foot infinity-edge pool with an underwater sound system, Jacuzzi, and tranquil Zen garden.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Image 1 of 14

And there's plenty of parking for the future king or queen of this estate, with a three-car enclosed garage and space for more than 15 vehicles in the outdoor motor court. The final selling point, realtors say, is the property's WELL building certification, which has set the standard in seven areas relevant to indoor health including air, water, nourishment, light, fitness, comfort and mind.

The wellness craze has taken more than just Hollywood by storm.

Researchers at the Miami, Florida-based Global Wellness Institute say the wellness real estate industry is expected to grow to $198 billion in 2022. The top five markets are the United States ($52.5B), China ($19.9B), Australia ($9.5B), U.K. ($9.0B) and Germany ($6.4B).

Champagne wishes, caviar dreams, and now a cutting-edge place to steam.