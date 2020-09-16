'Sopranos' star Lorraine Bracco renovates Italian home she bought for one euro

Actress Lorraine Bracco is taking on an exciting new project.

"The Sopranos" and "Goodfellas" star is renovating a centuries-old home she bought in Sicily, Italy, for just one euro and documenting the process on her new HGTV series "My Big Italian Adventure."

“I believe life is an adventure,” Bracco said in a press release obtained by Fox Business.

She said she "jumped" at the opportunity to purchase a home through the Sambuca one-euro program, which was created by the mayor of the Sambuca di Sicilia comune to help "sell the town's vacant homes quickly and inexpensively."

“When I saw the article that you could buy a house in Sambuca for one euro, I jumped on it. So, I came on the plane. I bought the house. I’m very excited to be here, meet and work with the locals, and live amongst them. I’m here to pay homage to my family that comes from Sicily," Bracco said.

The 1,075-square-foot property has no "electricity, running water, a kitchen, or bathrooms. It needs to be gutted due to its deteriorating floors, crumbling walls, and dilapidated roof."

The goal of the Sambuca one-euro program is to attract more families to the area and reinvigorate the small town. Although the cheap price does come with a catch: homes must be renovated within three years of purchase.

“This is a huge undertaking,” Bracco added. “I'm not a contractor. I'm not a decorator. I'm an actress. I've never done this before. I have no idea what I'm really getting into! It's a lot of work, but everything is possible. I believe that. And for one euro, we'll see!”

"My Big Italian Adventure'" premieres on Oct. 30 at 9 pm EST on HGTV.