Legacy over luxury: Inside the billionaire battle for the final pieces of Miami’s historic ‘old soul’

After months of touring South Florida’s most fortified islands and branded penthouses, the final stop on the "billionaire bunker" circuit reveals a shift in the ultra-high-net-worth psyche.

Wealthy transplants are no longer just buying security – they are buying history. Tucked behind the lush, designer landscaping of a Gothic-modern $18 million estate, the "Silicon Grove" era has arrived. Here, the bunker isn't a modern glass box, but instead features grand spaces, hand-carved stone fixtures and even a giant chessboard on the roof that feels more like a European cathedral than a Miami residence.

As taxes scream in the Northeast and West Coast, titans of industry are finding that true luxury in 2026 means a private dock, keystone-edged infinity pool and the freedom to walk to a local bookstore without a security detail in tow — including Google co-founder Larry Page, who just poured more than $188 million into the neighborhood.

"People of that caliber do their homework before they purchase anything. Regardless how emotional or how impulsive it is, they always are guided and they're taught where to buy or where not to buy, and their advisors told them that Coconut Grove was the place," Douglas Elliman’s Lourdes Alatriste, who has a long roster of A-list clients, told Fox News Digital.

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"And that just makes it everything that I've always said: Coconut Grove is a hidden gem. It has everything... from water, to walks, to parks, to stores, to family."

Coconut Grove is Miami-Dade County’s oldest neighborhood, having been founded by settlers in the 1870s and annexed by Miami in 1925. Its ascent began in the 1960s when it was dubbed as "The Grove," and attracted largely Bohemian artists, musicians and writers. During the 1980s, money started flowing due to the height of America’s cocaine boom, and while Coconut Grove maintained some of its hippie vibe, new residential developments took over the landscape.

Fast-forward to today, and "all of a sudden, it started picking up again because [people] noticed, when you have a place, when there's no more land, and you have a location that fills all your desires as to schools, as to parks, as to shops, as to lifestyle, privacy, you go for it. You start building it up," Alatriste explained. "You take the areas that are great and make them even better."

The home the luxury agent showed to Fox News Digital paralleled the community’s mix of history and new age extravagance. Upon entering, a great hall hits you with 30-foot vaulted ceilings and glossy marble floors that hum with a cool, heavy permanence. Massive, smooth-plastered white fireplaces act as anchors, while antique stained-glass windows — positioned high like clerestories — cast colorful, geometric shadows across modern white bouclé armchairs and French cast bronze chandeliers.

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According to Alatriste, the home’s asking price of $18.9 million is actually "a little bit under" expectations.

"When I give prices, there's always three prices for me: A wow factor… Then there [are] the regular prices comparable with the comps in the area, and there's the price I have to sell tomorrow. So, with that said, I think Coconut Grove has maintained its wow factor," she said.

"You have an opportunity now that I don't know if you'll have it later on. As [prices rise] and as more people come in, because we still have a lot of people, and remember, Florida doesn't just have a certain [migration demographic], like New Yorkers or California, they have everything. They have Mexico. They have Brazil… Chicago… It's a melting pot of different states and countries that come here."

While Indian Creek Village, Four Seasons Surf Club and Allison Island rely on private security forces, the Grove relies on a culture of "respectful distance." The homes are designed to allow high-profile owners to engage with the world on their terms, featuring outdoor spaces that look out without being seen.

Some of the most notable residents have included Madonna, LeBron James, Sylvester Stallone, Jimmy Buffett, Derek Jeter, Christian Slater — and for history’s sake, telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell.

"You want to go to dinner, come back and not [have] fear or anything. You want to go on a trip and want to know that your area is being covered, that you don't have to worry. There's always going to be something that we can't control, but basically, people that live around you will always take care of you as well," Alatriste said of the sense of community in Coconut Grove. "They’re not star-crazy… they’re very respectful of others."

For tech titans like Page and other forces of industry, the draw to Florida has allegedly shifted to a lifestyle change as opposed to being strictly about business.

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"I think they'll always talk about taxes. Money screams," Alatriste said. "But of course at that caliber, your lifestyle is more important than the money."

"Wellness, authenticity and community… Those are the three words to best describe Coconut Grove."