Kirk Douglas’s long-time Beverly Hills home, complete with Hollywood Walk of Fame, listed for $7.49M

The Beverly Hills home of Hollywood legends Kirk and Anne Douglas and its garden pathway of pavers signed by Tinseltown’s biggest stars has hit the market for $7.495 million. The 1920s property, which is in The Flats neighborhood that’s hidden from the street by tall hedges, is close to Rodeo Drive and the Beverly Hills Hotel.

It was listed on Dec. 6 by Rochelle Altas Maize of Nourmand & Associates.

Placed in a trust in 1990, the Douglases bought the property in 1976 for $400,000, according to its listing on Redfin.

Ms. Maize said the couple lived in the house until their deaths: He died in 2020 at 103, and she passed away this year at 102.

Set on a little more than a third of an acre that features mature trees and gardens, the estate includes a single-story 4,648-square-foot main house and a two-story guest house.

The main house, which has four bedrooms and six bathrooms, is relatively modest for a celebrity couple of such stature, Ms. Maize said.

It is the backyard Walk of Fame that sets the property apart, Ms. Maize said.

"They entertained a lot, and I was told that Kirk would have people autograph cement pavers at dinner parties," she said. "There are 22 stones—some were from their previous property."

When she toured the property, she spent over an hour stepping through the stars, photographing and writing down the autographed names.

"It’s like Grauman’s Chinese Theatre’s Hollywood Walk of Fame on steroids," she said, adding that it’s "iconic and special."

In addition to a stone signed by Kirk Douglas and his four show-biz sons — Michael, Joel, Peter and Eric — she documented a roster of other celebrities, including Milton Berle, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Ronald Reagan, Lucille Ball, Elizabeth Taylor, Barbra Streisand and countless others members of Hollywood royalty. "I didn’t count all the signatures," she said. "Some of the stones have three or four names."

The home’s other amenities include paneled rooms, fireplaces, French doors that open to a brick patio, a massive skylight, a breakfast bar, a butler’s pantry and a formal dining room that has a stained-glass ceiling.

Kirk Douglas, who was one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood’s so-called Golden Age, was at the height of his career when in 1951 he divorced his first wife, Diana Dill, the mother of three of his four sons, and married Anne Buydens in 1954.

Over the years, he starred in more than 90 films, receiving an Academy Honorary Award for Lifetime Achievement. For his philanthropic work, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

A film producer, Anne received a Jefferson Award for Public Service in 2003.

Because of the limited inventory in Beverly Hills, the celebrity cachet and the unusual autographed pavers, Ms. Maize said she expects the property to sell quickly.

"I priced it at land value," she said. "And nothing in Beverly Hills that’s great sells for less than $9 million. We are accepting offers starting on Monday, and I expect to get 15 or more and for it to sell for substantially over the asking price."

The Douglas children did not reply to an email requesting comment.

The listing was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

