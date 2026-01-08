K-Cup billionaire sells Palm Beach waterfront mansion for just over $66M after steep price cut

K-Cup billionaire Robert Stiller sold his waterfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, for roughly $66.14 million, just a few years after snapping up the luxury estate.

Stiller — the founder of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, which later acquired Keurig — bought the North Lake Way property in April 2023 for $66 million. The sprawling 13,300-square-foot estate hit the market in May with a lofty $90 million asking price, according to Mansion Global.

The sale was confirmed by Christian Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate in a Dec. 30 Instagram post. Angle said he represented both the buyer and seller.

Built in 2013, the Palm Beach–style residence boasts seven bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and three half bathrooms. The home includes a gated motor court, multiple garages with flexible spaces above, a tiled roof, exterior shutters and sweeping lake views, as noted in the listing.

Those upper-level spaces are currently configured as a staff room and a gym.

"This rare and luxurious home boasts breathtaking lake and sunset views from all principal rooms," the listing states, adding that the property has stone and hardwood flooring, high ceilings and abundant natural light.

Luxury amenities include covered loggias, a pool and spa, deepwater dock with a boat lift, an elevator, two laundry rooms and multiple terraces, as noted in the listing.

The home also features primary suites on both the first and second floors, a library with built-ins, a formal dining room with a butler's pantry, as well as both an entertaining kitchen and a professional chef's kitchen.

The second-floor primary suite opens onto a terrace outfitted with a cold plunge and hot tub, according to the listing.

"This home is perfect for both indoor and outdoor entertaining," the listing states.

The sale comes as Palm Beach County’s luxury housing market continues to show signs of resilience.

Home sales in the county rose for a third consecutive month in November 2025. Nearby, a six-bedroom home on North Lake Way recently sold for $72 million — well below its original $95 million asking price in 2024, according to Realtor.com.

Robert Stiller and Christian Angle Real Estate did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.