Iconic Hollywood Hills home hits market for first time ever with $25M asking price

Los Angeles' famous Stahl House has hit the market for the first time, carrying an eye-watering price tag of $25 million.

The 2,200-square-foot home — also known as Case Study House No. 22 — is an iconic symbol of mid-century modern architecture. It has remained in the Stahl family since 1959, when Buck and Carlotta Stahl commissioned architect Pierre Koenig to build it on a hillside lot in Hollywood Hills, according to real estate firm, The Agency Beverly Hills.

The 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house has had an "unparalleled" impact on "architecture, visual culture, and the global perception of Los Angeles," as noted in the listing.

The Stahl House gained international fame after photographer Julius Shulman captured an image of two women seated in a corner of the home high above the city.

"The home became immortalized through Julius Shulman's legendary 1960 photograph, later recognized by Time Magazine as one of the most influential images in the publication's 200-year history," the listing states.

The Stahls purchased the lot in 1954 for just $13,500, and the home was completed in 1960 for $37,500. It features walls of steel and glass, a stone fireplace, a pool and a 270-degree panoramic view of the city, the Los Angeles Times reported.

William Baker, architecture director for The Agency Beverly Hills, said that as of Nov. 21, he had received hundreds of calls inquiring about the home, the LA Times reported.

"A City of Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the home carries its Mills Act designation and an unbroken chain of family stewardship since 1960," the listing states. "This is not merely a sale; it is a passing of responsibility."

The property has been featured in a number of movies and shows — including the "Columbo" pilot, "Galaxy Quest" and "Nurse Betty," according to the LA Times.

It has been open for tours for the last 17 years, according to the Stahl family's website.

"After 65 years, our family has made the heartfelt and very difficult decision to place the Stahl House on the market," the Stahl family said on its website. "This home has been the center of our lives for decades, but as we’ve gotten older, it has become increasingly challenging to care for it with the attention and energy it so richly deserves."