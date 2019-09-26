Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Luxury Properties

Houston luxury real estate: Million-dollar homes in the Lone Star State

By Elizabeth McKernanFox Business
Image 1 of 5

This estate sits on a corner lot and features high ceilings and outdoor living space. (Courtesy TK images)

The southern charm of the Lone-Star state lives in Houston, and the luxury homes on the market don’t disappoint.

Continue Reading Below

The city is the largest one in the state – stretching close to the Gulf Coast, where you can find NASA’s Space Center, along with tons of fine dining.

Here’s some of what the top luxury homes in the region are going for, courtesy of Compass:

HOUSTON, TEXAS

$4,495,000

4 bedrooms

6 bathrooms

2 half bathrooms

Image 1 of 12

The River Oaks home combines tech and design for a smart home of the future (Courtesy TK Images)

Set in the River Oaks neighborhood a short drive from downtown Houston, this estate showcases what listing agent Mike Mahlstedt describes as “an incredible marriage of elegance and technology.”

The Control4 Smart Home System connects all of the technology in the home and automates features like lighting, entertainment, and security.

Other features:

Game room/entertainment space

The home features a space for entertaining guests and family. (Courtesy TK Images)

Wine room

The wine room (Courtesy TK Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS

$5,950,000

5 bedrooms

5 bathrooms

3 half bathrooms

10,651 sq. feet

Image 1 of 11

This estate sits on a corner lot and features high ceilings and outdoor living space. (Courtesy TK images)

Located in the West Oaks neighborhood just west of the city, the stone-lined home showcases high ceilings and French oak details.

Compass listing agent Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes describes it as, “magnificent in both scale and design,” noting its craftsman Robert Dame for his work.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Unique features include:

Private theater

An indoor theater with seating on the property (Courtesy TK images)

Outdoor kitchen & living space

Image 1 of 2

Outdoor kitchen space and living room (Courtesy TK images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS

$6,295,000

5 bedrooms

6 bathrooms

4 half bathrooms

9,263 sq feet

Image 1 of 6

Also in River Oaks, this luxury lot features views with herringbone detail and copper gutters. (Courtesy TK Images)

Also in the River Oaks neighborhood, copper gutters and a brick exterior adorn this English Tudor home.

Mahlstedt explains “the open concept family room is filled with light from oversized windows and French doors” that lead to the outdoor space.

HOUSTON, TEXAS

$8,200,000

6 bedrooms

4 bathrooms

2 half bathrooms

9,555 sq. feet

Image 1 of 7

The renovation leaves some of the plans open ended for buyers (Courtesy TK Images)

This current renovation is on the perimeter of Memorial park, which Compass listing agent Clayton Katz says will “be a new icon” on its street once complete.

HOUSTON, TEXAS

$8,300,000

5 bedrooms

6 bathrooms

3 half bathrooms

10,000 sq. feet

Image 1 of 10

The modern home combines an Old World Mediterranean feel (Courtesy TK images)

Perched next to the Houston Arboretum and Nature Center, the Bayou Woods estate squares up with a unique design by Lauren Rottet.

Guggenheim Howes also notes it features “Texas Limestone, 200-year-old farmhouse oak beams and French imported clay roof tiles.”

Also:

Wine storage

Image 1 of 2

The modern build features wine storage (Courtesy TK images)

Massive walk-in closets

Image 1 of 2

Walk-in closets in the home have room for storage (Courtesy TK images)

Private theater

Private in-home theater (Courtesy TK images)