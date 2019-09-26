Houston luxury real estate: Million-dollar homes in the Lone Star State

Image 1 of 5

The southern charm of the Lone-Star state lives in Houston, and the luxury homes on the market don’t disappoint.

The city is the largest one in the state – stretching close to the Gulf Coast, where you can find NASA’s Space Center, along with tons of fine dining.

Here’s some of what the top luxury homes in the region are going for, courtesy of Compass:

HOUSTON, TEXAS

$4,495,000

4 bedrooms

6 bathrooms

2 half bathrooms

Set in the River Oaks neighborhood a short drive from downtown Houston, this estate showcases what listing agent Mike Mahlstedt describes as “an incredible marriage of elegance and technology.”

The Control4 Smart Home System connects all of the technology in the home and automates features like lighting, entertainment, and security.

Other features:

Game room/entertainment space

Wine room

HOUSTON, TEXAS

$5,950,000

5 bedrooms

5 bathrooms

3 half bathrooms

10,651 sq. feet

Located in the West Oaks neighborhood just west of the city, the stone-lined home showcases high ceilings and French oak details.

Compass listing agent Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes describes it as, “magnificent in both scale and design,” noting its craftsman Robert Dame for his work.

Unique features include:

Private theater

Outdoor kitchen & living space

HOUSTON, TEXAS

$6,295,000

5 bedrooms

6 bathrooms

4 half bathrooms

9,263 sq feet

Also in the River Oaks neighborhood, copper gutters and a brick exterior adorn this English Tudor home.

Mahlstedt explains “the open concept family room is filled with light from oversized windows and French doors” that lead to the outdoor space.

HOUSTON, TEXAS

$8,200,000

6 bedrooms

4 bathrooms

2 half bathrooms

9,555 sq. feet

This current renovation is on the perimeter of Memorial park, which Compass listing agent Clayton Katz says will “be a new icon” on its street once complete.

HOUSTON, TEXAS

$8,300,000

5 bedrooms

6 bathrooms

3 half bathrooms

10,000 sq. feet

Perched next to the Houston Arboretum and Nature Center, the Bayou Woods estate squares up with a unique design by Lauren Rottet.

Guggenheim Howes also notes it features “Texas Limestone, 200-year-old farmhouse oak beams and French imported clay roof tiles.”

Also:

Wine storage

Massive walk-in closets

Private theater